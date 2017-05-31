Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree lifting certain economic restrictions imposed on Turkey and its citizens, the Kremlin said in a statement on Wednesday.

According to the decree, Turkish service passports holders, flight and cabin crew and business people who make short visits to Russia will be entitled to visa-free travel.

The decree also grants visa-free travel to diplomatic and consular representatives of Turkey and their families on the basis of the principle of reciprocity.

Putin instructed the Russian Foreign Ministry to notify Turkey of the partial renewal of a May 2010 agreement concerning the terms of mutual travel of citizens of the two countries.