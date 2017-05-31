United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will meet with the Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot leaders in New York on Sunday, his spokesperson said.

Guterres will meet with Greek Cypriot leader Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci "to discuss the Cyprus talks and the way forward," his spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.

The scheduled meeting comes after the UN envoy to Cyprus, Espen Barth Eide, said last week that he was ending a shuttle diplomacy bid to continue talks in Geneva because the two sides had failed to agree on conditions.

Greek Cypriots wanted a conference in Geneva to first focus on clinching a deal on security arrangements post-settlement, while Turkish Cypriots sought a more inclusive give-and-take process.