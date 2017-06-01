World leaders pledged on Thursday to keep up the fight against global warming and urged Donald Trump to be part of that effort, hours before the US president was due to announce whether he would pull out of the Paris climate accord.

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, speaking to reporters during a visit to Berlin, said fighting global warming was a "global consensus" and an "international responsibility."

Without mentioning the US specifically, Li said that "China in recent years has stayed true to its commitment" and pointed out that his was one of the first countries to ratify the 2015 Paris Agreement.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who has in the past even been dubbed the "climate chancellor" for her efforts to fight global warming, welcomed Li's remarks at their joint press conference.

Other European leaders issued more explicit appeals to the US government not to abandon international measures against climate change.

"Please don't change the (political) climate for the worse," European Council President Donald Tusk tweeted.

Trump is expected to announce his decision on Thursday afternoon at 3:00 pm EDT (1900 GMT).

British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said Britain would continue to press the US to reduce dangerous emissions even if Trump pulls out.

Johnson told Sky News that Britain still wants the US to take the lead in fighting climate change and called on individual US states to keep making progress on that front.

"We will continue to lobby the Americans and the White House to show the leadership they have shown in the past on reducing CO2," he said.