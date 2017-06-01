TÜRKİYE
Syrian refugees mark Ramadan in Istanbul
More than 3 million Syrian refugees are living in Turkey where they are marking the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in peace and security.
People break their fast in the historic Sultanahmet district of Istanbul, Saturday, May 27, 2017 on the first day of the fasting month of Ramadan. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 1, 2017

Syrian refugees in Turkey are trying to maintain their lives during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan while the war is continuing back home.

More than 3 million Syrian refugees who are living in Istanbul are marking Ramadan in peace and security. But the Syrian people across the border are suffering as the destructive war enters its seventh year.

"I have my family in Syria and we are praying a lot for them. We hope they are having a nice Ramadan and are not starving," Wahida Hasan, a Syrian refugee living in Istanbul said.

"We have a lot of relatives in the Turkmen mountains and we hope they are ok. One day we would like to see them again in Syria - that is my biggest hope," she said.

TRT World'sAndrew Hopkins met with this Syrian family in Istanbul.

