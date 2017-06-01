In a major blow to efforts that are aimed at defeating fighters linked to the Maute group, an air strike in the Philippines killed 10 soldiers during the military operations to drive Maute rebels out of a southern city, the defence minister said on Thursday,

Seven other soldiers were wounded on Wednesday, when two air force SF-260 close air support planes dropped bombs on a target in the heart of Marawi City, Defence Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said. The first plane hit the target but the second missed.

"It's very sad to be hitting our own troops, there must be a mistake somewhere, either someone directing from the ground, or the pilot," Lorenzana said.

TRT World'sNafisa Latic has more.

Since the weekend, the armed forces used a combination of ground troops and rocket strikes from helicopters in an attempt to flush rebels out of buildings.