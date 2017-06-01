Former FBI director James Comey will testify on June 8 before a congressional panel probing allegations of Russian interference in last year's US election, the Senate Intelligence Committee said on Thursday.

Comey was fired by President Donald Trump early last month as the FBI's own Russia probe increasingly focused on possible collusion between Trump's campaign and a Russian bid to tilt the election in his favour.

Comey is expected to be questioned about the circumstances of his firing and allegations that Trump has tried to stifle the agency's investigation and divert attention to intelligence leaks that have hurt his administration.

His hotly awaited appearance on Capitol Hill comes as probes by the Justice Department and several Congressional committees have moved toward Trump's inner circle, with investigators said to be examining contacts between top White House advisor and Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner and Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak.

Secret bug-proof line

Last week, The Washington Post reported that Kushner made a pre-inauguration proposal to the Russian envoy to set up a secret, bug-proof link with the Kremlin to discuss bilateral relations and other issues like the Syria conflict.

Besides Kushner, other Trump aides and advisors are also in the spotlight.

On Wednesday, the House Intelligence Committee issued subpoenas for Trump's personal lawyer Michael Cohen and his former national security advisor Michael Flynn -- who was also allegedly part of the discussions between Kushner and Kislyak.

The Senate panel hearing is expected to quiz Comey on memorandums he allegedly wrote on three conversations he had with Trump in January and February.