Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in northern Syria struck a deal with Daesh, offering it a safe corridor out of Raqqa, the de facto capital of the terrorist group, according to a report by Russia's TASS news agency.

Russia on Wednesday said it had launched a missile strike to destroy Daesh targets east of Palmyra that included heavy military hardware and militant formations leaving Raqqa.

The city has been subjected to intense air strikes in recent days, with the US-backed SDF reaching the its northern and eastern gates.

The Russian defence ministry said however that the YPG-dominated SDF had halted their offensive, leaving gaps on Raqqa's southern border, allowing Daesh to leave the city and regroup further south in Palmyra.

Lavrov added the situation showed "gaps in coordination between all those who are fighting terrorism in Syria," voicing hope that the US-led coalition would not allow Daesh to escape from its last major stronghold in Syria.

The SDF has denied the reports that it agreed on an evacuation deal with Daesh. But Moscow rejected the denial.