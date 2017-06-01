POLITICS
"Robocop" joins Dubai police to fight real life crime
Dubai Police say if the robot cop experiment is successful, they want unarmed robots to make up 25 percent of their patrolling force by 2030.
Dubai's robot cop greets visitors at the Dubai hosting Expo 2020 on May 31, 2017 in Dubai, UAE. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 1, 2017

A robotic policeman which can help identify wanted criminals and collect evidence has joined Dubai's police force and will patrol busy areas in the city.

The move is part of a programme by the United Arab Emirates aimed at replacing some human crime-fighters with machines.

If the robot cop experiment is successful, Dubai Police say they want unarmed robots to make up 25 percent of the patrolling force by 2030.

Clad in the colours of the Dubai Police uniform, the life-size robot, which can shake hands and perform a military salute, is the lighter side of a government plan to use technology to improve services and security ahead of Dubai hosting Expo 2020.

"These kind of robots can work 24/7. They won't ask you for leave, sick leave or maternity leave. It can work around the clock," said Brigadier Khalid Nasser Al Razooqi, director general of the Smart Services Department at Dubai Police.

The first automated policeman in the Middle East, the robot on wheels is equipped with cameras and facial recognition software.

It can compare faces with a police database and flag matches to headquarters. It can read vehicle licence plates and its video feed can help police watch for risks such as unattended bags in popular areas of Dubai, a financial and tourism hub.

Members of the public can also talk to the robot to report a crime or communicate with it using a touch screen computer embedded in its chest.

Built by Barcelona-based PAL Robotics, and programmed by Dubai Police, the cost of the robot has not been disclosed.

Most people are not nervous about talking to a robot and some even seem to prefer it, Razooqi said.

"We now see the new generations who are using smart devices - they love to use these kind of tools. A lot of them have seen the Robocop movie and they said, 'you guys, you have done it'."

SOURCE:Reuters
