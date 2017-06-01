NASA on Wednesday announced the timeline for the first mission to the sun.

The Parker Solar Probe, named after astrophysicist Eugene Parker, can withstand temperatures up to 2,500 degrees Celsius (4,500 Fahrenheit), and will come within 6.2 million kilometres (4 million miles) of the Sun.

The unmanned spacecraft will collect critical data from the solar environment, which is expected to help improve the ability of scientists to forecast major space weather events generated by the sun that impact the earth.