POLITICS
1 MIN READ
NASA announces mission to the sun
The probe, set to launch next year, will be the first of its kind. It will collect data from the sun and help better predict space weather that impacts the earth.
NASA announces mission to the sun
Illustration of the Parker Solar Probe spacecraft approaching the sun. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 1, 2017

NASA on Wednesday announced the timeline for the first mission to the sun.

The Parker Solar Probe, named after astrophysicist Eugene Parker, can withstand temperatures up to 2,500 degrees Celsius (4,500 Fahrenheit), and will come within 6.2 million kilometres (4 million miles) of the Sun.

The unmanned spacecraft will collect critical data from the solar environment, which is expected to help improve the ability of scientists to forecast major space weather events generated by the sun that impact the earth.

RECOMMENDED

The mission is scheduled to launch in July next year.

TRT World 's Sarah Jones has more.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
UN chief warns global body faces 'imminent financial collapse' as unpaid dues mount
Spain's Sanchez pushes back against Musk’s criticism of migration policy
Syria's president marks first year in office, vows justice-led development
Russia halts strikes on Ukraine's Kiev at Trump's request
MSF rejects Israeli demand for staff lists to access Gaza, citing safety concerns
Iraq intensifies diplomatic push to defuse escalating US-Iran tensions
Israel to reopen Rafah crossing after two-year shutdown of Gaza–Egypt border
Trump nominates Kevin Warsh as next US Federal Reserve chair
Türkiye opposes military action against Iran, backs peaceful resolution: Fidan
41 militants killed in Pakistan army's twin raids in country's southwest
Myanmar air strikes killed at least 170 civilians during election: UN
Ukraine's Zelenskyy offers to halt energy strikes if Russia reciprocates
China vows to protect Hong Kong firm, CK Hutchison after Panama court voids port contracts
Türkiye is ready to mediate on tensions between US and Iran: Erdogan tells Pezeshkian
Syrian government and YPG agree to ceasefire and integration — report