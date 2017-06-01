At least five people including two rebel fighters were killed in disputed Kashmir on Thursday, officials said.

Indian soldiers shot dead two suspected rebels during a pre-dawn skirmish in Indian-administered Kashmir, days after killing a top rebel commander in the disputed territory.

Army spokesman Colonel Rajesh Kalia said the soldiers and special forces police surrounded a home in northern Nathipora village of Sopore town, where they engaged in gunfire with rebels hiding inside.

The killings triggered massive anti-India demonstrations as thousands of villagers shouted pro-Independence and pro-Pakistan slogans while they marched during the funeral of the rebels, according to Kashmir Life newspaper.

The shootout comes amid renewed tensions and fresh protests against Indian rule in the territory following the death of top rebel commander Sabzar Bhat last Saturday in a gun battle with soldiers.

Shelling on de facto border

Two civilians were killed in Pakistan-administered Kashmir in "unprovoked firing" from the Indian soldiers on the de facto border Line of Control (LoC), that divides the Muslim-majority Himalayan region.

Mohammad Usman, a police official in the southern Poonch district of Pakistan-administered Kashmir, said that the shelling started in the morning in which two civilians were killed and six wounded.

"The civilian population in the vulnerable villages was caught off guard by the unprovoked firing," Usman said. "It was intense."

The Indian army said one person was killed and one wounded in India-administered Kashmir, blaming Pakistan for starting the exchange of fire.