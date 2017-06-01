US President Donald Trump on Thursday signed a waiver to delay relocating the US Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem from Tel Aviv, the White House said, avoiding a controversial step that would have complicated his efforts to restart long-stalled Israeli-Palestinian peace talks.

Trump, who vowed during the 2016 presidential campaign to move the embassy, chose instead to continue his predecessors' policy of signing a six-month waiver overriding a 1995 law requiring that the embassy be transferred to Jerusalem.

Trump committed to plan?

"He (Trump) has repeatedly stated his intention to move the embassy," the White House said in a statement. "The question is not if that move happens, but only when."

The White House said Trump "made this decision to maximise the chances of successfully negotiating a deal between Israel and the Palestinians."