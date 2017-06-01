Argentina has been a democracy since 1983. But one group of women, all over 80, still protest every single Thursday to make sure the crimes of the past are not forgotten, nor forgiven.

Ninety-three-year-old Mirta de Baravalle has been turning up at Plaza de Mayo every Thursday since 1977, where she holds up the pictures of her daughter, Ana Maria, and her son in law, Julio Cesar.

They are among 30,000 people still missing after they were taken by Argentina's military dictatorship.