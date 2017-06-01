A general strike on Thursday gripped the northern Morocco city of Al-Hoceima, rocked by nearly a week of protests demanding the release of the leader of a popular movement.

The strike that saw nearly all of the shops in the city centre shuttered came after thousands of people demonstrated in Al-Hoceima for sixth straight night since Friday.

Al-Hoceima is in the neglected Rif region, which has been shaken by social unrest since the death in October of fishmonger Mouhcine Fikri.

The 31-year-old was crushed in a rubbish truck while trying to save his fish confiscated by police.

Since then protests have snowballed in the port of Al-Hoceima, sparking a wider movement demanding more development and railing against corruption, repression and unemployment.

Nasser Zefzafi, who emerged as the head of the grassroots Al-Hirak al-Shaabi, or "Popular Movement", was arrested on Monday after three days on the run.

Late Wednesday, between 2,000 and 3,000 protesters once again took to the streets of Al-Hoceima, shouting slogans such as "We are all Nasser Zefzafi" and "Corrupt state".

Arrest us

"Arrest us, we are all activists," read one banner.

Although fewer demonstrators turned out than the previous night, the protest appeared better organised, with volunteers in fluorescent jackets including women marshalling the crowd.

The mainly ethnically Berber Rif region has long had a tense relationship with Morocco's central authorities, and was at the heart of Arab Spring-inspired protests in 2011.

Cilia Hirani, a member of the Popular Movement, said that everyone in the Rif "believes in freedom, in humanity and in social justice".

"If you imprison our leaders, we will resist and we will resist until our demands, which are rights in democratic countries, are granted," she said.