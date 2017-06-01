Bangladeshi refugees and migrants who fled or left their home often risk everything to try to reach Europe. If they travel via Africa, Italy is often their first stop on the continent, and for some, their last.

Officially some 15,000 people from the South Asian nation now live in the Sicilian city of Palermo. Unofficially the number is much higher. And more keep coming.

"I was told the sea journey was three hours from Libya to Italy, but it took us ten hours as we wandered off in the waters. Italy coast guards rescued us. This journey is very dangerous. It's a second life for me," one Bangladeshi said.