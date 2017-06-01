More than 40 West African migrants died in the Sahara desert this week after their truck broke down in arid northern Niger, the Red Cross said on Wednesday.

The Red Cross, which said "at least 44 migrants have died," has dispatched a team to the site "to gather information" on the circumstances.

"The number of migrants who died in the desert is 44 for now," said Rhissa Feltou, the mayor of Agadez, a remote town on the edge of the Sahara that has become the smuggling capital of Africa.

A security source who asked not to be named said "the sub-Saharan migrants, including babies and women, died of thirst because their vehicle broke down."

Six survivors walked to a remote village where they said that 44 people, mostly from Ghana and Nigeria and including three babies and two other children, died of thirst, said Lawal Taher, the department head for the Red Cross in the Bilma region.