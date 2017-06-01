What are settlements and why are they so controversial?

Settlements are Jewish communities established by Israel on lands occupied in the 1967 Arab-Israeli war.

These lands include the West Bank, East Jerusalem and Golan Heights.

The settlements are not called ‘residential areas' — because Israel is widely considered to be an occupying force in the West Bank.

Why do they matter?

Settlements in the West Bank are a major impediment to in the area. This is because the West Bank is the land that some Palestinians, along with the international community, regard as the territory for a future Palestinian state.

The international community holds that the settlements amount to the transfer of Israel's population to the occupied territories. That violates the Fourth Geneva Convention.

Under the treaty, the transfer of populations into occupied territories is prohibited.

The UN is clear on this matter. It has called for an end to Israeli settlement policy.

"The UN condemns all measures aimed at altering the demographic composition, character and status of the Palestinian Territory occupied since 1967, including East Jerusalem, including, inter alia, the construction and expansion of settlements, transfer of Israeli settlers, confiscation of land, demolition of homes and displacement of Palestinian civilians, in violation of international humanitarian law and relevant resolutions," said the body's latest resolution last year.

What's the history?

After World War I, Britain took control of Palestine, or the territories that encircle Jerusalem, a city that is holy to all Abrahamic religions.

Some Jews believe that Jerusalem is their historical homeland and belongs to them.

In the first decades of the 20th century, thousands of European Jews moved there. As more Jews arrived in these territories, tensions between Arabs and Jews escalated.

In the 1930s, British rule limited Jewish immigration to Palestine. But Jews formed militias to fight against Arabs and British rule.

Many more European Jews moved to Palestine after the Holocaust.

In 1947, the United Nations approved a plan to split British Palestine into three. According to that plan, Jews would have a state called Israel, and Arabs would have a state called "Palestine."

The plan also ordered the creation of a Special International Regime for the cities of Jerusalem and Bethlehem.

Why did Arabs reject the plan?

The Jews accepted the UN plan and declared independence. But the plan granted the Jewish state about 60 percent of the total mass of land.

The Arabs rejected it on the grounds that it violated the rights of Palestinian Arabs, present in the majority of the country. The Arab League supported their decision.