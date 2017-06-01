Tickets for an all-star benefit concert in aid of the victims of the Manchester bomb attack sold out within minutes of going on sale on Thursday.

The One Love Manchester concert being held on Sunday (June 4) will be headlined by Ariana Grande, the US singer whose concert in the northern English city on May 22 was hit by a suicide bombing that killed 22 people and wounded 116.

Coldplay, Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus, Pharrell Williams, Take That and the Black Eyed Peas will also perform at the concert at the Emirates Old Trafford Cricket Ground.

Fans who attended Grande's previous show are being offered free tickets to the concert which will be broadcast on British television.