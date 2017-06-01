POLITICS
4 MIN READ
Struggling Murray moves ahead at Roland Garros
World number one Andy Murray's struggles on clay came back to haunt him as he just managed to beat Slovakian power-hitter Martin Klizan 6-7(3) 6-2 6-2 7-6(3).
Struggling Murray moves ahead at Roland Garros
Looking faster and keener, Murray pushed through the second set in 37 minutes and the third in one minute less. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 1, 2017

World number one Andy Murray's struggles this season on clay came back to plague him at the French Open on Thursday as he ground out an unconvincing 6-7(3) 6-2 6-2 7-6(3) win against Slovakian power-hitter Martin Klizan.

Out-hit and more surprisingly often out-thought in the first set by a player he had described as unpredictable, the Scot conceded it on a tiebreak.

Looking faster and keener, Murray pushed through the second set in 37 minutes and the third in one minute less.

The Slovakian, ranked 50, then began to chance his arm and, as Murray's level dipped, raced to a 5-2 lead before, with yet another momentum shift, the Scot broke back and took the fourth set to a tiebreak, closing out the match with a scrambled volley.

Wawrinka

World number three Stan Wawrinka came out on top in his slugfest with Ukraine's Alexandr Dolgopolov, winning 6-4 7-6(5) 7-5 to set up a third round showdown with Italian maverick Fabio Fognini.

The 2015 French Open champion, who has yet to drop a set this week, may have won in three but it was tougher than it looked. The unpredictable Dolgopolov, a former top-20 player, gave him a run for his money.

"He pushed me, he pressed me and I had to stay concentrated," said Wawrinka. "It was a big game and the level was extremely high.

Kyrgios

An angry Nick Kyrgios was knocked out after going down 5-7 6-4 6-1 6-2 to South African Kevin Anderson in the third round.

The temperamental Australian destroyed two rackets, including one that he smashed six times onto a cooler, and was handed a penalty point at the end of the second set.

The 18th seed has never made it past the third round at the Paris grand slam.

THURSDAY RESULTS

Men's Singles

Kevin Anderson (South Africa) beat Nick Kyrgios (Australia) 5-7 6-4 6-1 6-2

Kyle Edmund (Britain) beat Renzo Olivo (Argentina) 7-5 6-3 6-1

Andy Murray (Britain) beat Martin Klizan (Slovakia) 6-7(3) 6-2 6-2 7-6(3)

Fabio Fognini (Italy) beat Andreas Seppi (Italy) 6-4 7-5 6-3

RECOMMENDED

Stan Wawrinka (Switzerland) beat Alexandr Dolgopolov (Ukraine) 6-4 7-6(5) 7-5

Chung Hyeon (South Korea) beat Denis Istomin (Uzbekistan) 6-1 7-5 6-1

Karen Khachanov (Russia) beat Tomas Berdych (Czech Republic) 7-5 6-4 6-4

Kei Nishikori (Japan) beat Jeremy Chardy (France) 6-3 6-0 7-6(5)

Feliciano Lopez (Spain) beat David Ferrer (Spain) 7-5 3-6 7-5 4-6 6-4

Juan Martin del Potro (Argentina) beat Nicolas Almagro (Spain) 6-3 3-6 1-1 (Almagro retired)

John Isner (US) beat Paolo Lorenzi (Italy) 6-3 7-6(3) 7-6(2)

Marin Cilic (Croatia) beat Konstantin Kravchuk (Russia) 6-3 6-2 6-2

Women's Singles

Caroline Garcia (France) beat Chloe Paquet (France) 7-5 6-4

Elena Vesnina (Russia) beat Varvara Lepchenko (US) 4-6 6-3 6-0

Anastasija Sevastova (Latvia) beat Eugenie Bouchard (Canada) 6-3 6-0

Hsieh Su-Wei (Taiwan) beat Taylor Townsend (US) 6-0 2-6 6-3

Agnieszka Radwanska (Poland) beat Alison Van Uytvanck (Belgium) 6-7(3) 6-2 6-3

Alize Cornet (France) beat Barbora Strycova (Czech Republic) 6-4 6-1

Elina Svitolina (Ukraine) beat Tsvetana Pironkova (Bulgaria) 3-6 6-3 6-2

Daria Kasatkina (Russia) beat Marketa Vondrousova (Czech Republic) 7-6(1) 6-4

Magda Linette (Poland) beat Ana Konjuh (Croatia) 6-0 7-5

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
UN chief warns global body faces 'imminent financial collapse' as unpaid dues mount
Spain's Sanchez pushes back against Musk’s criticism of migration policy
Syria's president marks first year in office, vows justice-led development
Russia halts strikes on Ukraine's Kiev at Trump's request
MSF rejects Israeli demand for staff lists to access Gaza, citing safety concerns
Iraq intensifies diplomatic push to defuse escalating US-Iran tensions
Israel to reopen Rafah crossing after two-year shutdown of Gaza–Egypt border
Trump nominates Kevin Warsh as next US Federal Reserve chair
Türkiye opposes military action against Iran, backs peaceful resolution: Fidan
41 militants killed in Pakistan army's twin raids in country's southwest
Myanmar air strikes killed at least 170 civilians during election: UN
Ukraine's Zelenskyy offers to halt energy strikes if Russia reciprocates
China vows to protect Hong Kong firm, CK Hutchison after Panama court voids port contracts
Türkiye is ready to mediate on tensions between US and Iran: Erdogan tells Pezeshkian
Syrian government and YPG agree to ceasefire and integration — report