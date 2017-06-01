President Donald Trump said he would announce on Thursday his decision on whether to keep the United States in a global pact to fight climate change, as a source close to the matter said he was preparing to pull out of the Paris accord.

Trump said he would make the announcement at 3:00 pm EDT (1900 GMT) in the White House Rose Garden, ending his tweet with "MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

During his 2016 presidential campaign, Trump blasted the accord, and called global warming a hoax aimed at weakening US industry.

The Republican vowed at the time to "cancel" the Paris deal within 100 days of becoming president on January 20, part of an effort to bolster US oil and coal industries.

Should the president pull the US out of the accord, it will join Syria and Nicaragua as the world's only non-participants in the landmark 195-nation Paris 2015 agreement to try to slow global warming.

Pulling the United States from the accord could also further alienate American allies in Europe already wary of Trump and call into question US leadership and trustworthiness on an issue that is far bigger than the US economy.

It also would be one more step by the Republican president to erase the legacy of his predecessor, Barack Obama, who helped broker the accord and praised it during a trip to Europe this month.

Domestic pressure to keep the US in the accord

Trump came under pressure on Wednesday from corporate CEOs, US allies, Democrats and some fellow Republicans to keep the United States in the accord.

Responding to shouted questions earlier on Wednesday from reporters in the White House Oval Office where he met with Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Trump said, "I'm hearing from a lot of people, both ways."

A source told Reuters that Trump was working out terms of the planned withdrawal with US Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt, an oil industry ally and climate change doubter.

The pact is a global attempt to slow global warming

The pact was the first legally binding global deal to fight climate change. Virtually every nation voluntarily committed to steps aimed at curbing global emissions of "greenhouse" gases. These include carbon dioxide generated from burning of fossil fuels that scientists blame for a warming planet, sea level rise, droughts and more frequent violent storms.