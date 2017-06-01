The Trump administration has rolled out a new questionnaire for US visa applicants worldwide that asks for social media handles for the last five years and travel and biographical information going back 15 years.

The new questions are part of an effort to tighten vetting of would-be visitors to the United States. It was approved on May 23 by the Office of Management and Budget despite criticism during a public comment period.

Under the new procedures, consular officials can request all prior passport numbers, five years' worth of social media handles, email addresses, phone numbers and 15 years of biographical information including addresses, employment and travel history.

Officials will request the additional information when they determine "that such information is required to confirm identity or conduct more rigorous national security vetting," a State Department official said on Wednesday.

The State Department said earlier the tighter vetting would apply to visa applicants "who have been determined to warrant additional scrutiny in connection with terrorism or other national security-related visa ineligibilities."