A few hours after an explosive-filled tanker exploded in Kabul, Afghanistan on Wednesday, the discussion returned to other topics, like US President Donald Trump's "Covfefe" tweet. So it was business as usual for media, as if violence has become so mundane in Afghanistan that it doesn't really matter.

The country has been the victim of war as far back as most people's memories go, blurred into an Asian region that seems to be as homogenous as it is plagued by terrorism.

Such is the nature of collective memory, and the first draft of history to which journalism is witness. For the people of Afghanistan, the reality is more complex.

Generations have experience their home only as a battleground for others: from British attempts at colonisation to the former Soviet Union's incursion into the country to prop up a communist government, to the rise of the Taliban after a civil war and in the post-911 US-led "War against Terror."

Following is the historical context that led to Wednesday's attack:

1. War in Afghanistan has killed close to two million people since the late 1970s when soldiers from the former USSR occupied major cities in Afghanistan. The country has been at war since.

2. Iran, Pakistan, China, Saudi Arabia and the United States all had a stake in keeping the Russians out of Afghanistan. These countries financially, logistically and ideologically supported various militias, known as the mujahideen, to fight against Soviet forces.

3. The Taliban – concentrated in areas around the porous Pakistan-Afghanistan border – were born out of the very same mujahideen who were funded by the US, Saudi Arabia and helped by Pakistan in the Soviet-Afghan War.

4. One million civilians and about 15,000 Soviet soldiers are estimated to have been killed during the Soviet-Afghan war.

"People are talking about 1.5 million people while others put this number higher. There hasn't been really concrete documentation of these numbers," Borhan Osman told TRT World.

Osman, an analyst at the Afghanistan Analyst Network – a non-profit research organisation – said casualties from the Soviet-era conflict were not documented consistently.