Japan's lower house of parliament approved a bill on Friday paving the way for Emperor Akihito to step down from the Chrysanthemum Throne. If it happens, it would be the first such abdication in nearly two centuries.

Akihito, 83, who has had heart surgery and treatment for prostate cancer, said in rare public remarks last year he feared age might make it hard for him to fulfil his duties.

The law passed the more powerful lower house with just a handful of dissenting votes and now goes to the upper house. The intention is to get it passed before the current session of parliament ends in several weeks.

"I hope that the lower house today, and the upper house in days to come, will take this up in such a fashion that we can expect it to pass speedily," Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said prior to the vote.

Handing over the reins