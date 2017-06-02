WORLD
3 MIN READ
Bomb blast kills 19 opposition fighters in Syria's Daraa province
An explosive device, that was planted on a road by regime forces, detonated as a convoy of opposition fighters passed by.
Bomb blast kills 19 opposition fighters in Syria's Daraa province
Syrian regime soldiers seen through a damaged military truck window which was attacked by a roadside bomb, in Daraa city, southern Syria, Wednesday May 9, 2012. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 2, 2017

A roadside bomb and regime shelling killed at least 19 people, most of them opposition fighters, in southern Syria's Daraa province on Thursday, a monitor said.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) said an explosive device placed on a road by regime forces detonated as a convoy of opposition fighters passed by.

"After the blast, civilians from nearby came to the scene and the regime shelled the area," Observatory director Rami Abdel Rahman, said.

He said 13 of the dead were from local opposition factions and at least three others were civilians. The death toll could rise as several people were suffering from serious injuries.

The regime forces have been occasionally accused of planting explosives to target opposition fighters.

Daraa province is one of the last remaining bastions of opposition forces, who retain control of a majority of the region even as they have been routed elsewhere.

More than 320,000 people have been killed in Syria since the conflict began with anti-regime protests in March 2011.

RECOMMENDED

Algeria to accept Syrian refugees stranded at the border

Algeria has agreed to take in 41 Syrian refugees trapped since mid-April in a desert area that borders neighbouring Morocco, the foreign ministry said on Thursday.

The decision comes two days after the UN refugee agency said the plight of the refugees, which includes a pregnant woman, was "untenable," urging Algeria and Morocco to work for a solution.

In a statement carried by APS news agency, the foreign ministry said Algeria would take in the refugees as an "exceptional humanitarian gesture."

It said the decision was also meant to mark the holy Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, during which the pious are urged to be charitable and devote themselves to prayer.

The refugees would be housed and fed and, if they wish, be reunited with family members in a third country, a ministry spokesman said in the statement carried by APS.

More than 40,000 refugees from Syria have settled in Algeria since the start of civil war in Syria in 2011.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Israel to reopen Rafah crossing after two-year shutdown of Gaza–Egypt border
Trump nominates Kevin Warsh as next US Federal Reserve chair
Türkiye opposes military action against Iran, backs peaceful resolution: Fidan
41 militants killed in Pakistan army's twin raids in country's southwest
Myanmar air strikes killed at least 170 civilians during election: UN
Ukraine's Zelenskyy offers to halt energy strikes if Russia reciprocates
China vows to protect Hong Kong firm, CK Hutchison after Panama court voids port contracts
Türkiye is ready to mediate on tensions between US and Iran: Erdogan tells Pezeshkian
Syrian government and YPG agree to ceasefire and integration — report
China announces support for Cuba after Trump's new oil tariff order
Trump weighs Iran strike despite intel saying no imminent nuclear threat — report
Venezuela enacts sweeping hydrocarbon reforms, urges airlines and investors to return
Israel kills three more Palestinians in Gaza despite truce entering next stage
US lawmakers warn Nvidia chips are boosting China's military AI
Panama's top court rules Chinese-linked firm's canal port concessions unconstitutional