RUSSIA : President Vladimir Putin called for constructive dialogue, "If such a major emitter as the US is not going to cooperate entirely then it won't be possible to agree any deal in this area."

RUSSIA : Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich said he did not think Trump's decision would prompt Russia to rethink its own stance, "We made the decision to join, and I don't think we will (change) it."

NEW ZEALAND : Climate Change Minister Paula Bennett said that "so much of what (Trump) said is wrong," arguing that America was not paying a disproportionate cost to be part of the deal.

JAPAN : Environment Minister Koichi Yamamoto said, "It's as if they've turned their back on the wisdom of humanity."

INDIA : Power Minister Piyush Goyal said India is "steadfast on its Paris commitments, irrespective of what others do."

INDIA : Environment Minister Harsh Vardhan said, "As far as the Paris accord is concerned ... our government is committed irrespective of the stand of anyone, anywhere in the world."

GERMANY : Chancellor Angela Merkel expressed regret at the decision, and called for a continuation of "climate policies which preserve our world."

FRANCE : President Emmanuel Macron said he believed Trump had made an historic mistake, and invited frustrated US climate scientists and entrepreneurs to come and work in France. He also used Trump's election slogan against him, opting instead for "Make our planet great again."

TURKEY: Chief negotiator for climate change talks, Mehmet Emin Birpinar, said "We hope that the other countries will not follow Trump saying, 'If USA did it, I will also do it.' If they follow [him], this will cause the Paris deal to collapse."

UNITED NATIONS: Secretary General Antonio Guterres said "climate action is unstoppable" and urged "governments around the world to stay the course, to remain committed to the implementation of the Paris agreement to the benefit of all of us."

USA:

Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein called the decision a "setback" for the environment and for US global leadership in his first-ever tweet.

2016 Presidential candidate and former secretary of state, Hillary Clinton, said that the Paris withdrawal would leave "American workers & families behind."

Actor Leonardo DiCaprio said that because of the decision, the "planet suffered," and that it was more important than ever to take action.

Disney chief Robert Iger quit Trump's White House business advisory council "as a matter of principle."

Pop star, John Legend, called Trump a national embarrassment.

Documentary film maker Michael Moore tweeted "American first! Earth last!"

Tesla founder Elon Musk quit Trump's White House business advisory council in protest.

Bill Nye "the Science Guy" tweeted that the US pulling out of the climate accord meant that everyone on Earth was losing. He also warned that a border wall cannot be built against carbon dioxide emissions.

Former president Barack Obama expressed regret over the pullout and said, "But even in the absence of American leadership; even as this administration joins a small handful of nations that reject the future; I'm confident that our states, cities, and businesses will step up and do even more to lead the way, and help protect for future generations the one planet we've got."

Pop star Katy Perry, in a tweet, asked the president to "remember your children, their children & all children will be left to live w/the results of your decision."

Google CEO Sundar Pichai tweeted, "Disappointed with today's decision. Google will keep working hard for a cleaner, more prosperous future for all."