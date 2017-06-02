Rain came to the rescue of faltering Australia who were struggling in pursuit of a tough target set by New Zealand before their Champions Trophy Group A opener ended as a no result at Edgbaston on Friday.

Kane Williams scored a fine century as New Zealand posted 291 all out in 45 overs, a total that at one stage looked like being much higher before seamer Josh Hazlewood recorded career-best figures of 6-52 for Australia.

Rain in the interval between innings meant Australia faced a reduced victory target of 235 from 33 overs, and they limped to 53 for three in nine overs before the heavens opened for a final time and the game was abandoned.

Hosts England top the pool with two points, New Zealand and Australia have one each, and Bangladesh are on zero.

Williamson's 100 off 97 balls anchored a New Zealand innings that promised a lot more, but Australia found their groove in the closing overs to take the final seven wickets for 37 runs.