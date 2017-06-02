WORLD
4 MIN READ
US states, cities reject Trump's repudiation of the Paris accord
California Governor Jerry Brown led a chorus of protest in the United States, calling "insane" President Trump's decision to pull out of the international agreement to try to slow global warming.
US states, cities reject Trump's repudiation of the Paris accord
California Governor Jerry Brown at the California Chamber of Commerce 92nd Annual Sacramento Host Breakfast, Thursday, June 1, 2017, in Sacramento, California, USA. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 2, 2017

Domestic reaction from critics of US President Donald Trump's decision to pull the United States out of the 2015 Paris accord to try to slow global warming was fast and furious.

Trump said his rationale for abandoning the international climate agreement was that he was elected to represent "Pittsburgh, not Paris."

Pittsburgh demurred.

"As the Mayor of Pittsburgh, I can assure you that we will follow the guidelines of the Paris Agreement for our people, our economy & future," Democrat Bill Peduto tweeted in a swift, widely read retort to Trump's move.

The Democratic-led states of California, New York and Washington also asserted their opposition to the president's move, pledging to uphold the global accord's goals to reduce greenhouse gas emissions that contribute to global warming.

"There is a pathway here where the rest of America in reaction to, really, what is an insane decision by President Trump, takes the kind of steps needed," California Governor Jerry Brown said.

TRT World'sPatrice Howard has this report from Los Angeles.

Political pushback

Former president Barack Obama, who signed the Paris accord for the United States, said the nations that remain party to the agreement will be the nations that reap the benefits in jobs and industries created by the demand for climate-friendly policies and practices.

Governor Andrew Cuomo said his state of New York was committed to complying with the Paris standards – which call for US reduction of its emissions by 26 to 28 percent from 2005 levels – "regardless of [the capital city] Washington's irresponsible actions."

RECOMMENDED

"We will not ignore the science and reality of climate change," he said, adding that Trump's "reckless" decision could have "devastating repercussions" for the planet.

Dozens of cities said that they would work for the goals of the accord, regardless of Trump's move. "We are increasing investments in renewable energy and energy efficiency. We will buy and create more demand for electric cars and trucks," a group of more than 50 mayors from cities ranging from Houston, Texas to New Orleans, Louisiana said in a statement on Thursday.

In New York, some major buildings, like the World Trade Center and City Hall, were lit green in solidarity with the climate agreement, echoing a move in Paris.

Corporate pushback

Corporate America, usually not thought of as part of the Trump opposition, lambasted the move.

Wall Street giant Goldman Sachs's chief executive Lloyd Blankfein, in his first tweet ever, blasted Trump's decision as "a setback" for US leadership in the world.

High profile entrepreneur Elon Musk of Tesla and SpaceX and Disney CEO Robert Iger resigned from Trump White House advisory councils.

Other pillars of corporate America – including Google's chief executive and Amazon.com – joined a growing chorus of disapproval and dismay over Trump's decision.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Israel to reopen Rafah crossing after two-year shutdown of Gaza–Egypt border
Trump nominates Kevin Warsh as next US Federal Reserve chair
Türkiye opposes military action against Iran, backs peaceful resolution: Fidan
41 militants killed in Pakistan army's twin raids in country's southwest
Myanmar air strikes killed at least 170 civilians during election: UN
Ukraine's Zelenskyy offers to halt energy strikes if Russia reciprocates
China vows to protect Hong Kong firm, CK Hutchison after Panama court voids port contracts
Türkiye is ready to mediate on tensions between US and Iran: Erdogan tells Pezeshkian
Syrian government and YPG agree to ceasefire and integration — report
China announces support for Cuba after Trump's new oil tariff order
Trump weighs Iran strike despite intel saying no imminent nuclear threat — report
Venezuela enacts sweeping hydrocarbon reforms, urges airlines and investors to return
Israel kills three more Palestinians in Gaza despite truce entering next stage
US lawmakers warn Nvidia chips are boosting China's military AI
Panama's top court rules Chinese-linked firm's canal port concessions unconstitutional