Australia's number one, Nick Kyrgios said the disruption to his training schedule caused by the death of his grandfather had left him ill-prepared for the French Open, which he exited in a fit of petulance on Thursday.

Kyrgios started well against South African Kevin Anderson, before crumbling mid-match and crashing out of the second round 5-7 6-4 6-1 6-2.

He lost his cool and smashed his racket to pieces on a courtside cooler.

The 18th seed, who time and again failed to convert break points on Anderson's booming serve, looked resigned to his fate in the fourth set and asked a spectator to get him a beer.

The 22-year-old, who has also been battling hip and shoulder injuries, pulled out of the Estoril Open in late April to return to Australia after the death of his grandfather, Christos.