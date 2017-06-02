It would be difficult for any progressive to disagree with much of the domestic content of Jeremy Corbyn's Labour manifesto for the upcoming general election.

The need for a progressive government in the UK is obvious, but Corbyn and his movement do not have a monopoly on egalitarianism – policies that defend the many and not the few. It is my contention that through his stances on so-called ‘foreign policy' and geopolitics that he ultimately subverts the core logic of such politics.

We live in increasingly unequal societies that are determined much less by egalitarianism but more by competition. This exists at multiple different levels, whether it's through having to compete to sell your labour to the highest bidder, or whether it's the way immigrants, the unemployed, and disabled people are increasingly dehumanised.

But we do not just live in a nation – we live in a world. The politics that underlie Corbyn's views on the great international struggles of today, such as the revolutions in Syria and Libya have much more in common with the politics of the British establishment – defined by anti-egalitarianism and dehumanisation - than they do with politics that would truly subvert them.

Corbyn recently laid out his positions on foreign policy in a speech to Chatham House. Speaking against military intervention, he characterised both Libya and Syria as "regime change wars" – this ought to be of extreme concern to progressives.

Apart from anything else, they reveal the deeply conservative and regressive core of Corbyn's world view.

The alt-right are at least up-front about their deification of power and their extreme emphasis on self-interest, but Corbyn and the alt-left dress up the same kind of politics in the language of progress – they would have you believe that his support for Gaddafi against a popular revolution that had the necessary aid of NATO is ‘internationalism'.

They would have you believe that Corbyn's repeated slandering of the Syrian rebels during debates, going back as far as 2012, as al-Qaeda or as being akin to the Taliban is ‘anti-imperialism'.

In his speech, Corbyn referenced his parents' support for the Republicans against fascists in the Spanish Civil War. Perhaps he doesn't realise that it was precisely the failure of western democracies to support the republicans in Spain against nationalist forces, supported by Hitler and Mussolini, that led to the latter's triumph.

In the case of Libya, he elides NATO's small-scale bombing campaign on behalf of revolutionary forces with the invasion and occupation of Iraq. The NATO campaign on behalf of the revolutionaries in Libya stopped the situation in Libya from becoming like that of Syria – a genocide.

Indeed, in the light of the Manchester attack – carried out by a young Libyan refugee whose father fought as part of the anti-Gaddafi rebellion, Corbyn immediately sought to link it to "British foreign policy".

Corbyn said immediately following the attack that his potential government would "change what we do abroad", going on to say that "many experts, including professionals in our intelligence and security services have pointed to the connections between wars our government has supported or fought in other countries, such as Libya, and terrorism here at home".

Corbyn's view on Libya necessitates an orientalist dynamic wherein the choice is between the brutal order of Gaddafi or ‘ungoverned spaces' that breed ‘terrorism'. The emphasis is only on NATO (intervention) and jihadis, deliberately overlooking the current dynamic of the conflict - two different factions of the revolution, two different democratic bodies, vying for hegemony over a post-Gaddafi Libya, complicated by foreign intervention and the rise of IS.

However, Corbyn won't mention any of this – he won't mention the fact that as quickly as IS rose in Libya, taking advantage of the obvious instability that follows the destruction of a 42-year-old totalitarian state, the feuding Libyan revolutionaries united to drive them out of their self-proclaimed ‘headquarters' in Derna in 2015 and then drive them from Sirte in 2016.