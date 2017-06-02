European and Chinese leaders have reaffirmed their commitment to the Paris Climate change agreement after the US administration decided to withdraw from the accord.

In a summit in Brussels, the leaders announced $100 billion a year in support for poorer nations to fight global warming.

Under the 2015 agreement nations promised to hold global warming to "well below" two degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit) over pre-industrial revolution levels, and to strive for a lower limit of 1.5 degrees.