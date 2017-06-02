WORLD
1 MIN READ
Europe & China reaffirm commitment to combat climate change
In a summit in Brussels, the leaders announced $100 billion a year in support for poorer nations to fight global warming.
Europe & China reaffirm commitment to combat climate change
Under the 2015 agreement nations promised to hold global warming to &quot;well below&quot; two degrees Celsius. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 2, 2017

European and Chinese leaders have reaffirmed their commitment to the Paris Climate change agreement after the US administration decided to withdraw from the accord.

In a summit in Brussels, the leaders announced $100 billion a year in support for poorer nations to fight global warming.

Under the 2015 agreement nations promised to hold global warming to "well below" two degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit) over pre-industrial revolution levels, and to strive for a lower limit of 1.5 degrees.

RECOMMENDED

Despite US decision to pullout from the accord and EU and China vowing to stick to it, there are companies that are at the forefront of the climate change battle.

TRT World'sJack Parrock meets one such company in Brussels.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Israel to reopen Rafah crossing after two-year shutdown of Gaza–Egypt border
Trump nominates Kevin Warsh as next US Federal Reserve chair
Türkiye opposes military action against Iran, backs peaceful resolution: Fidan
41 militants killed in Pakistan army's twin raids in country's southwest
Myanmar air strikes killed at least 170 civilians during election: UN
Ukraine's Zelenskyy offers to halt energy strikes if Russia reciprocates
China vows to protect Hong Kong firm, CK Hutchison after Panama court voids port contracts
Türkiye is ready to mediate on tensions between US and Iran: Erdogan tells Pezeshkian
Syrian government and YPG agree to ceasefire and integration — report
China announces support for Cuba after Trump's new oil tariff order
Trump weighs Iran strike despite intel saying no imminent nuclear threat — report
Venezuela enacts sweeping hydrocarbon reforms, urges airlines and investors to return
Israel kills three more Palestinians in Gaza despite truce entering next stage
US lawmakers warn Nvidia chips are boosting China's military AI
Panama's top court rules Chinese-linked firm's canal port concessions unconstitutional