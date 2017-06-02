President Donald Trump on Thursday announced the United States was withdrawing from the 2015 Paris Agreement, saying the US would not implement financial commitments or national emissions-curbing measures pledged under the pact.

A total of 196 nations have endorsed the agreement and 147 have officially ratified it, aiming to prevent the worst-case scenarios of global warming.

It is the first pact to commit all nations to limit global warming caused by emissions from burning coal, oil and gas.

The US ratified the pact under Barack Obama in September 2016 and pledged $3 billion towards the Green Climate Fund of which it delivered $1 billion under the Obama administration.

China, the world's number one greenhouse gas polluter and Europe, number three after the US in second place, recommitted to the Paris Agreement on Thursday.

The biggest polluter not to have ratified the deal is Russia (number five after India).

What is the goal?

Nations agreed to hold global warming to "well below" two degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit) over pre-Industrial Revolution levels, and to strive for a lower limit of 1.5 degrees.

Experts say even the two-degree ceiling is a tall order, requiring an immediate and deep reduction in planet-warming emissions from fossil fuels, an industry with major influence in Washington.

Signatories to the deal will aim for emissions to peak "as soon as possible." The UN's climate science panel recommends a 40 to 70 percent cut by 2050 from 2010 levels.

Based on voluntary pledges by countries so far, the planet is on track for warming of about three degrees, many scientists say – a recipe for catastrophic floods, storms, drought and sea-level rise.

By the second half of this century, according to the pact, there must be a balance between emissions from human activities such as energy production and farming, and the amount that can be absorbed by carbon-absorbing "sinks" such as forests or storage technology.

Without the US administration on board, the goal may move even further out of reach.

Burden-sharing