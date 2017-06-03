WORLD
2 MIN READ
Trump's border wall threatens last few jaguars in the US
Trump's border wall threatens the survival of the ten endangered jaguars that remain in the Mexico-US border region by restricting their movements to find food and mates in their already-shrinking habitats.
Trump's border wall threatens last few jaguars in the US
Jaguars look like the leopard, the only difference being they have spots inside their rosettes. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 3, 2017

The jaguar is one of the most endangered among the thousands of species that live along the US-Mexico border. Recent sightings of the wild cats are giving conservationists hope that their numbers are going up and not down.

Species such as jaguars, bighorn sheep and deer-like Sonoran pronghorns currently roam back and forth across the border of Mexico and the United States in reserves specially protected by both countries' governments.

However, US President Donald Trump's border wall could change all that. Conservationists fear the wall along the border, meant to keep criminals out of the United States, will doom the beasts to extinction.

RECOMMENDED

It would stop the endangered animals from getting where they need to go to feed and mate.

TRT World's Alasdair Baverstock reports.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Israel to reopen Rafah crossing after two-year shutdown of Gaza–Egypt border
Trump nominates Kevin Warsh as next US Federal Reserve chair
Türkiye opposes military action against Iran, backs peaceful resolution: Fidan
41 militants killed in Pakistan army's twin raids in country's southwest
Myanmar air strikes killed at least 170 civilians during election: UN
Ukraine's Zelenskyy offers to halt energy strikes if Russia reciprocates
China vows to protect Hong Kong firm, CK Hutchison after Panama court voids port contracts
Türkiye is ready to mediate on tensions between US and Iran: Erdogan tells Pezeshkian
Syrian government and YPG agree to ceasefire and integration — report
China announces support for Cuba after Trump's new oil tariff order
Trump weighs Iran strike despite intel saying no imminent nuclear threat — report
Venezuela enacts sweeping hydrocarbon reforms, urges airlines and investors to return
Israel kills three more Palestinians in Gaza despite truce entering next stage
US lawmakers warn Nvidia chips are boosting China's military AI
Panama's top court rules Chinese-linked firm's canal port concessions unconstitutional