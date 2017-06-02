WORLD
2 MIN READ
Botched anti-measles campaign kills 15 kids in South Sudan
The country's health minister says the people who vaccinated the children had used unsterilised syringes and were neither qualified nor trained for the immunisation campaign.
Botched anti-measles campaign kills 15 kids in South Sudan
South Sudanese children wait to be registered among the displaced at a Red Cross compound in Wau, where violence broke out in breach of a peace deal. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 2, 2017

At least 15 children died in South Sudan in early May after health workers vaccinating them against measles used the same syringe without sterilising it, the country's health minister said on Friday.

About 300 children were vaccinated from May 2-5 in Nacholdokopele village in Eastern Equatoria state.

At least 32 have recovered after falling ill with symptoms including fever, vomiting and diarrhoea, Health Minister Riek Gai Kok said.

RECOMMENDED

"The team that vaccinated the children in this tragic event were neither qualified nor trained for the immunisation campaign," Kok told a news conference.

A report prepared by a committee of specialists found the children had died from severe sepsis toxicity as a result of the vaccine's contamination, caused by repeated use of an unsterilized syringe.

Oil-producing South Sudan, which became independent in 2011, has struggled to provide basic services such as healthcare since it descended into civil war in December 2013.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Israel to reopen Rafah crossing after two-year shutdown of Gaza–Egypt border
Trump nominates Kevin Warsh as next US Federal Reserve chair
Türkiye opposes military action against Iran, backs peaceful resolution: Fidan
41 militants killed in Pakistan army's twin raids in country's southwest
Myanmar air strikes killed at least 170 civilians during election: UN
Ukraine's Zelenskyy offers to halt energy strikes if Russia reciprocates
China vows to protect Hong Kong firm, CK Hutchison after Panama court voids port contracts
Türkiye is ready to mediate on tensions between US and Iran: Erdogan tells Pezeshkian
Syrian government and YPG agree to ceasefire and integration — report
China announces support for Cuba after Trump's new oil tariff order
Trump weighs Iran strike despite intel saying no imminent nuclear threat — report
Venezuela enacts sweeping hydrocarbon reforms, urges airlines and investors to return
Israel kills three more Palestinians in Gaza despite truce entering next stage
US lawmakers warn Nvidia chips are boosting China's military AI
Panama's top court rules Chinese-linked firm's canal port concessions unconstitutional