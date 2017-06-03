Explosions on Saturday ripped through the funeral ceremony of an Afghan man killed who was during protests over the worsening security situation in the capital Kabul, witnesses said, reporting multiple casualties.

Kabul's Italian-run Emergency Hospital, which has treated a stream of wounded over the past few days, said 19 people had been reported killed and 16 wounded had been brought to the hospital. The interior ministry said there were six dead and 87 wounded.

Tolo News TV and other Afghan media reported a toll as high as 24 with at least 100 wounded.

TRT World'sArabella Munro reports.

The bombs were detonated by three suicide bombers who were hiding among the mourners at the funeral, Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah told a local news channel.

Abdullah was among several senior Afghan government officials who attended Salim Ezadyar's funeral. He was unhurt in the incident.

Salim Ezadyar was among four people killed on Friday when an anti-government protest spiralled into street clashes, with police firing live rounds to disperse hundreds of stone-throwing demonstrators incensed by a catastrophic bombing.

There has been no claim of responsibility for the bombing yet.