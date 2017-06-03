Ninjas, the black-clad assassins known for secrecy and stealth, have now become a national myth in Japan.

They were originally trained as undercover agents in the Samurai era. Although they don't exist as spies anymore, their legacy lives on.

Ninja-themed restaurants and parks are popping up across Japan as authorities look to further boost a soaring tourism industry ahead of the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

The increase in the number of tourists has also created a big demand for people wanting to see 'Ninja shows', Saizo Tsunoda, a veteran Ninja performer, says.