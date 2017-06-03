Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos said his side would leave their glorious European history to the one hand in Saturday's Champions League final against Juventus and try to imagine they are competing to win the trophy for the first time.

Real won the first five editions of the European Cup between 1956 and 1960 and are in their 15th final, bidding for a record-extending 12th crown and for the honour of being the only team to defend the trophy in the Champions League era successfully.

TRT World'sLance Santos reports from Cardiff.

Juventus meanwhile are competing in their ninth final, having lost in six of their previous eight appearances, beating only Liverpool in 1985 and Ajax in 1996.

"Tomorrow we have a date with history, with ourselves and we have to all forget about the things we have won and think about it like our first trophy," Ramos told a news conference on Friday.

"In that sense, we're motivated and excited about being the first team to win two Champions Leagues in a row."

Ramos scored a 93rd-minute equaliser in the 2014 final against Atletico Madrid, leading to a 4-1 extra-time win which ended a 12 year Champions League barren spell. That started a cycle of three finals in four years, as they also beat Atletico on penalties in the 2016 showpiece in Milan.

"After so many years without winning the Champions League you never know when the cycle might end and we're proud of what we've done and are enjoying the moment," Ramos said.

"What we've done is unbelievable - no-one could have predicted it. The numbers speak for themselves and we're going to try to bring the cup home again."

Dani Alves Factor

Juventus defender Dani Alves, perhaps inspired by his many years spent with Real's arch rivals Barcelona, did look into the past as he dragged up the 1998 final between Real and Juventus which was decided for the Spaniards by a hotly-debated Predrag Mijatovic goal.

"This isn't Alves v Real Madrid, this is Real Madrid v Juventus, and the last time they won with an offside goal," said the Brazilian, who has never shied away from controversy.

Real defender Marcelo refused to be drawn into his Brazil team mate's mind games, however.