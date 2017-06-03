For many Muslims around the world, the holy month of Ramadan is a time of peace, when people celebrate their faith with fasting and special treats.

But in Yemen, two years of civil war, siege and starvation have changed the way millions of people observe the holy month.

More than 10,000 people have been killed in the fighting, and now a cholera outbreak has left hundreds dead and tens of thousands infected.

More than 17 million people in Yemen do not have enough to eat.