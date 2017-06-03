WORLD
2 MIN READ
Funerals held for victims of Manila casino attack
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte says the attack is "not the work" of Daesh. Meanwhile, the Philippine government continues airstrikes against Maute fighters in the battle for Marawi City.
Funerals held for victims of Manila casino attack
Relatives weep after learning their loved one was killed in a casino fire caused by a gunman at Resorts World in Pasay City, Metro Manila. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
June 3, 2017

Funerals were held for some of the 36 victims of Thursday's Manila casino attack. A lone gunman had burst into a Manila casino, firing shots and setting game tables alight.

Most of those who were killed in the attack on the Resort World Casino are believed to have been suffocated by thick smoke. Police are yet to identify the sole gunman who also killed himself.

Daesh claimed responsibility for the attack, but police say the suspect was mentally unstable and that the 2.2 million dollars worth of casino chips found near his body, point to robbery. Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte also said on Saturday that the attack was "not the work" of Daesh.

Resorts World Manila has pledged compensate victims' families 20,000 dollars each, and released video showing how the terrifying attack unfolded.

TRT World's Dean Bernardo reports from Manila.

RECOMMENDED

Battle for Marawi city continues

The Philippine government continues to carry out airstrikes against Daesh-linked fighters in Marawi City. The military has been trying to drive the fighters out of the city of Marawi for the past 11 days.

More than a hundred people have been killed and thousands displaced.

The Philippine Defence Secretary admitted on Friday that the deadline to retake the city from Maute by Friday could not be met as progress had been slow since the rebels have taken civilians as hostages and were using them as human shields.

TRT World spoke with Martin Thalmann, Deputy Head of the Delegation for the International Committee of the Red Cross about the impact of the battle on civilians.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Israel to reopen Rafah crossing after two-year shutdown of Gaza–Egypt border
Trump nominates Kevin Warsh as next US Federal Reserve chair
Türkiye opposes military action against Iran, backs peaceful resolution: Fidan
41 militants killed in Pakistan army's twin raids in country's southwest
Myanmar air strikes killed at least 170 civilians during election: UN
Ukraine's Zelenskyy offers to halt energy strikes if Russia reciprocates
China vows to protect Hong Kong firm, CK Hutchison after Panama court voids port contracts
Türkiye is ready to mediate on tensions between US and Iran: Erdogan tells Pezeshkian
Syrian government and YPG agree to ceasefire and integration — report
China announces support for Cuba after Trump's new oil tariff order
Trump weighs Iran strike despite intel saying no imminent nuclear threat — report
Venezuela enacts sweeping hydrocarbon reforms, urges airlines and investors to return
Israel kills three more Palestinians in Gaza despite truce entering next stage
US lawmakers warn Nvidia chips are boosting China's military AI
Panama's top court rules Chinese-linked firm's canal port concessions unconstitutional