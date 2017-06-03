Real Madrid beat Juventus 4-1 to claim their 12th Champions League title on Saturday in Cardiff.

Real won the first five editions of the European Cup between 1956 and 1960 and now won their 15th final, claiming a record-extending 12th crown and for the honour of being the only team to defend the trophy in the Champions League era successfully.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored the opening goal for the winners in the 20th minute.

In an exceptional career in which he keeps rewriting the record books, Ronaldo is the first player in the 25 seasons of the Champions League era to score in three finals.

Seven minutes later, Juventus forward Mario Mandzukic scored a sublime acrobatic volley tipped as one of the great goals in a Champions League final to end a pulsating first half level at 1-1.

In the second half, Madrid came back with a force to be reckoned with and quickly broke free from the deadlock with a goal from Carlos Casemiro in the 60th minute.