POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Real Madrid win UEFA Champions League
In an exceptional career in which he keeps rewriting the record books, Ronaldo is the first player in the 25 seasons of the Champions League era to score in three finals.
Real Madrid win UEFA Champions League
Real Madrid celebrate with the trophy after winning the UEFA Champions League Final. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 3, 2017

Real Madrid beat Juventus 4-1 to claim their 12th Champions League title on Saturday in Cardiff.

Real won the first five editions of the European Cup between 1956 and 1960 and now won their 15th final, claiming a record-extending 12th crown and for the honour of being the only team to defend the trophy in the Champions League era successfully.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored the opening goal for the winners in the 20th minute.

In an exceptional career in which he keeps rewriting the record books, Ronaldo is the first player in the 25 seasons of the Champions League era to score in three finals.

Seven minutes later, Juventus forward Mario Mandzukic scored a sublime acrobatic volley tipped as one of the great goals in a Champions League final to end a pulsating first half level at 1-1.

In the second half, Madrid came back with a force to be reckoned with and quickly broke free from the deadlock with a goal from Carlos Casemiro in the 60th minute.

RECOMMENDED

Ronaldo made it 3-1 four minutes later taking his career goal tally to 600 and his 2016/17 Champions League tally to 12.

It was all wrapped up in the 90th minute with a goal from substitute Marco Asensio who came on for Isco.

On one night in the Welsh capital, Juventus conceded more goals than it had on the journey to the final, having let in only three in the previous three games.

But Madrid's attacking brilliance proved just too hard for Juventus to contain as Zinedine Zidane won his second Champions League title in 18 months of top-flight management.

Until now, no team since AC Milan in 1989 and 1990, when the cup was only a knockout competition, had won back-to-back titles.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Israel to reopen Rafah crossing after two-year shutdown of Gaza–Egypt border
Trump nominates Kevin Warsh as next US Federal Reserve chair
Türkiye opposes military action against Iran, backs peaceful resolution: Fidan
41 militants killed in Pakistan army's twin raids in country's southwest
Myanmar air strikes killed at least 170 civilians during election: UN
Ukraine's Zelenskyy offers to halt energy strikes if Russia reciprocates
China vows to protect Hong Kong firm, CK Hutchison after Panama court voids port contracts
Türkiye is ready to mediate on tensions between US and Iran: Erdogan tells Pezeshkian
Syrian government and YPG agree to ceasefire and integration — report
China announces support for Cuba after Trump's new oil tariff order
Trump weighs Iran strike despite intel saying no imminent nuclear threat — report
Venezuela enacts sweeping hydrocarbon reforms, urges airlines and investors to return
Israel kills three more Palestinians in Gaza despite truce entering next stage
US lawmakers warn Nvidia chips are boosting China's military AI
Panama's top court rules Chinese-linked firm's canal port concessions unconstitutional