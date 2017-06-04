Taiwan's president offered on Sunday to help China transition to democracy, on the 28th anniversary of China's bloody crackdown on student-led pro-democracy protests in and around Beijing's Tiananmen Square.

Tsai Ing-wen said that the biggest gap between Taiwan and China is democracy and freedom, needling Beijing at a time when relations between China and the self-ruled island are at a low point.

"For democracy: some are early, others are late, but we all get there in the end," Tsai said, writing in Chinese on her Facebook page and tweeting some of her comments in English on Twitter on the anniversary of the June 4, 1989, crackdown. Beijing sent tanks to quell the 1989 protests, and has never released a death toll. Estimates from human rights groups and witnesses range from several hundred to several thousand.

"Borrowing on Taiwan's experience, I believe that China can shorten the pain of democratic reform," Tsai said.

Beijing distrusts Tsai and her ruling Democratic Progressive Party because it traditionally advocates independence for Taiwan. Beijing says the island is part of China and has never renounced the use of force to bring it under its control.

After nearly 40 years of martial law imposed by the Nationalists on Taiwan, the island in the late 1980s began its own transition to democracy, holding direct presidential elections since 1996.

"When democracy is in front of you, no country can ever go back," Tsai wrote.

Taboo subject