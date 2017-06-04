Hong Kong is one of the few regions in China's territories to host an annual vigil in memory of those who died in Beijing's Tiananmen Square crackdown in 1989.

But in the past two years, student unions have boycotted the longstanding vigil in Victoria Park as they say its message is increasingly irrelevant.

The vigil was attended by thousands on Sunday. Organised by an umbrella group of veteran democracy activists, it showcases demands for justice for the victims of the crackdown and also pushes for the democratisation of China.