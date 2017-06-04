Fans gathered in Manchester for a star-studded charity concert on Sunday, remembering the victims of a suicide bomb attack following an Ariane Grande concert two weeks ago and vowed to face down fears of terrorism less than 24 hours after an assault in London that claimed seven lives.

A sell-out crowd of 50,000, many of them clutching "For our angels" signs, fell silent for a minute before Mumford & Sons frontman Marcus Mumford opened the show.

Hastily organised as a benefit concert for the 22 people killed and 116 injured on May 22, many of them children, the "One Love Manchester" event showcases one of the biggest single gatherings of musical talent this year.

But on the eve of the concert, Britain was rocked by another terrorist attack in London, in which seven people were killed and 48 injured. Grande tweeted "Praying for London" while her manager Scooter Braun said the concert would go ahead "with a greater purpose."

Fans flocked to the Old Trafford cricket ground for the concert, some posing with police officers while supermarket staff handed out free snacks.

Security measures

Additional security measures were put in place with police warning that everyone would be searched.

Revellers dressed for the occasion, with many wearing tops featuring a bee — a symbol for Manchester — and slogans expressing their love for the city

."We're here to show our support to Manchester more than anything. These people aren't going to dampen our spirits," said 34-year-old Abdullah Mala.

Security officers stole the hearts of millions as they danced hand-in-hand with young girls in the crowd during the concert.

His eight-year-old daughter Hannah had left the Grande concert just before the deadly bombing and said she was "happy to be back" to see some of the pop's biggest names.

Overcome the fear

Proceeds from the concert will be donated to a fund set up to help the victims' families.

Rachel Jea, 32, said she was at Grande's previous Manchester concert and felt it was important to attend Sunday's show to regain trust after the bombing.