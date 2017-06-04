Bahrain announced on Sunday an indefinite ban on the independent Al Wasat newspaper on accusations that it publishes "what sows division" in the Gulf kingdom.

The ministry of information affairs said it had decided to bar the publication and stop its circulation "until further notice," according to BNA state news agency, without specifying if the ban affects the digital edition.

Bahrain's Information Affairs Authority issued the order first verbally on Sunday and later through a statement published by the state-run Bahrain News Agency, said Mansoor al Jamri, the paper's editor-in-chief. The statement said the closure came over a story "affecting the relations of the kingdom of Bahrain with other countries."

Third time