At least seven people have been killed and 48 wounded – including police officials and several foreign nationals – in a terrorist attack on London Bridge and the nearby popular Borough Market on Saturday.

Here is what we know so far:

1. The attackers drove a white van at high speed into pedestrians walking on London Bridge at 10:08 pm local (2108 GMT).

After the van crashed into fencing by Southwark Cathedral, three men armed with knives left the vehicle and attacked people in the street, in pubs and restaurants around Borough Market on the south side of the bridge.

Some witnesses said the attackers were "slitting throats".

2. What initially looked like explosive vests worn by the attackers were later established to be fake. Armed police reacted within minutes and three assailants were shot dead at the scene within eight minutes of the first call to the emergency services.

3. Authorities said they were treating it as a "terrorist incident" at 12:25 am Sunday (2325 GMT Saturday). The London Bridge area remains cordoned off.

4. At least 12 arrests have been made. A Reuters' photographer saw four women being escorted into police vehicles in Barking.

"Officers from the Met's Counter Terrorism Command have this morning, Sunday 4 June, arrested 12 people in Barking, east London, in connection with last night's incidents in London Bridge and the Borough Market area. Searches of a number of addresses in Barking are continuing," the statement said.