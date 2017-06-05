Australian police on Monday shot dead a gunman in the southern city of Melbourne who had taken a woman hostage before shooting three officers following a standoff of over an hour.

Police said they were checking for links to militant activity.

Australia is a staunch ally of the United States and its escalating action against Daesh in Syria and Iraq. The country has been on high alert for attacks by home-grown militants returning from fighting in the Middle East or their supporters.

The officers were shot after the stand-off at an apartment building in the upmarket suburb of Brighton, police said. They added that a second man had earlier been found dead from a gunshot wound.

Victoria state police went to the building and tried to negotiate with a man inside after a woman called emergency services saying she was being held hostage, deputy commissioner Andrew Crisp told reporters.