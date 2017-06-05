WASHINGTON DC — In the United States, President Donald Trump and his Republican party have proposed a 2018 budget that makes deep cuts to social welfare programmes – food, healthcare and housing – upon which millions of Americans depend.

While it's not clear whether or not the cuts will pass Congress, even the spectre of losing these programmes has consequences for residents of Washington DC, the nation's capital. Often the recipients of welfare programmes have jobs, but their wages don't add up to enough to cover their expenses.

About 44 percent of people relying on food stamps have at least one person working in their family, according to the Department of Agriculture, which administers the subsidy.

Bread for the City, a DC-based non-profit-organisation, is one place where people struggling to get by can get help, serving as a lifeline for the city's low-income residents. Stephanie Jones is one of millions of Americans who depend on social safety net programmes to help put food on the table. The proposed Trump budget has her worried.

"We're going to starve," Jones told TRT World.

Jones was living with her sister until her sister passed away after a battle with cancer. She found herself without a permanent place to stay.

"My situation is I had somewhere to live and then the next thing you know I was getting pushed out. I just pray for better days or a better solution. How that's going to come about, I really don't know."

Budget debates in Congress have been dysfunctional for years, with a hard core pro-austerity faction among the GOP clashing even with members of their own party on spending. A final vote on the 2018 budget will likely not happen for several months, but for Americans like Jones, even the spectre of the cuts is frightening.

Cutting healthcare and food subsidies could have a devastating effect on the lives of people like Jones. And it's not just adults who will suffer, according to Bread for the City.