London police on Monday named two of the three attackers who killed seven people near London Bridge late on Saturday and injured dozens more.

The Metropolitan Police said one attacker was Khuram Shazad Butt, aged 27.

Butt, a British citizen born in Pakistan, was already known to police and Britain's domestic spy agency MI5, the police said.

The second attacker was named as 30-year-old Rachid Redouane, who police said claimed to be Moroccan and Libyan. He also went by the name Rachid Elkhdar with a different date of birth.

Both men lived in the same area of east London.

"However, there was no intelligence to suggest that this attack was being planned and the investigation had been prioritised accordingly," police said.

Police said they were still working to establish the identity of the third attacker.

Late on Saturday the three attackers drove south across London Bridge, mowing down pedestrians before stabbing bystanders in the nearby Borough Market area.

The attacks, that came came less than a week before parliamentary election, left seven dead, including foreign nationals, and dozens injured, 18 in a critical condition.

British police are stretched by the number of people they believe could potentially commit an act of terrorism.

There are 500 current investigations involving 3,000 potential suspects.

TRT World's Sarah Morice has more from London.

"We're all Londoners"