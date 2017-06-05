The Shuafat Camp serviced by the UN is a refugee camp for Palestinians on the outskirts of Jerusalem. It houses refugees who fled the 1948 and 1967 wars, and their descendants, also refugees.

The camp is administered by Israel as part of Jerusalem even though it is on the Palestinian side of the separation wall.

A blue pass gives refugees the right to work in Israel, but it does not give them the right to live there.

The Palestinians pay taxes to Israel, but see little return. The camp is congested and poorly maintained.