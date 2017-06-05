Venezuela's government is set to press ahead with a vote to elect a constituent assembly on July 30, an official said on Sunday, prompting the opposition to blast the body as a sham designed to keep embattled President Nicolas Maduro in power.

Beset by near-daily street protests, Maduro in May announced a plan for a "constituent assembly" with powers to rewrite the constitution, in what he says is a bid to bring peace back to the oil-rich nation.

But opponents say, Maduro, helped by a compliant Supreme Court and National Electoral Council, is seeking to dodge national elections and ignore protester demands for an end to crushing food and medicine shortages.

"We're going to propose to the National Electoral Council (CNE) for its approval ... the date of July 30," the head of the CNE, Tibisay Lucena, said in a speech transmitted on state television on Sunday.

The opposition has vowed to boycott the constituent assembly and is instead calling for early presidential elections and respect for the existing Congress, which has been led by Maduro critics since early 2016. It called for a "sit-in" along Venezuela's main roads on Monday to protest the decision.

Clashes over latest death