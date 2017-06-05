Britain's terror threat level will remain at "severe" after militants killed seven people and injured 48 in London, Prime Minister Theresa May said on Monday, describing the assault as an attack on the free world.

Three knife-wielding assailants rammed a van into pedestrians on London Bridge and stabbed others nearby Borough Market on Saturday night.

"JTAC, the independent joint terrorism analysis centre, has confirmed that the national threat level remains at severe. That means that a terrorist attack is highly likely," she told BBC television after a meeting of the government's emergency committee.

"It is now clear that, sadly, victims came from a number of nationalities. This was an attack on London and the United Kingdom, but it was also an attack on the free world," she added.

Britain has been on high alert since the recent attack on a concert by US pop star Ariana Grande in Manchester, north-west England, in which seven children were among the 22 dead.

Additional raids

British police investigating Saturday's attacks in London detained a "number of people" after entering two properties in early morning raids in the east of the city.

Police said officers from the Counter Terrorism Command unit had raided the properties and searches were ongoing in connection with the attacks.

"A number of people have been detained," police said in a statement after raids in east London, as commuters returned to the scene of the attacks after some security cordons were removed.

"A very high priority for us is to try to understand whether they were working with anybody else," London police chief Cressida Dick told BBC television.

Police seized "a huge amount of forensic material" after going through the van used in the attack "very very carefully," she said.

Police arrested 12 people in the Barking district of east London on Sunday following the attack, one was later released.

Domestic plots

Saturday's night assault occurred five days before a parliamentary election and was the third to hit Britain in less than three months.

Dick said the attacks carried out by Daesh in Britain have been largely domestic plots and the majority of the threat facing the country is not directed from overseas.