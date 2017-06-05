Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Egypt and other countries on Monday cut diplomatic ties with Qatar, and halted all land, sea and air contact with the Gulf state, accusing it of supporting "terrorism and extremism."

Qatar "expressed its deep regret and surprise" over the countries' coordinated decision to cut relations, according to a foreign ministry statement published by Qatar-based Al Jazeeranews organisation, saying the measures were "unjustified and based on false claims and assumptions."

Yemen's internationally recognised government and Libya's eastern-based government, both in countries with disputed leaderships, followed suit, and also cut ties.

TRT World's Christine Pirovolakis has more.

Qatar denies accusations

The coordinated move dramatically escalates a dispute over Qatar's support of the Muslim Brotherhood, the world's oldest Islamist movement and armed groups like Hamas, and adds accusations that Doha even backs the agenda of regional arch-rival Iran.

The dispute was triggered by a purported hack of Qatar's state-run news agency and a leak of emails between UAE and pro-Israel US lobbyists. It has spiralled since from a media war to a diplomatic crisis.

Qatar said it was facing a "campaign of lies that have reached the point of complete fabrication" aimed at putting the state "under guardianship."

"It reveals a hidden plan to undermine the State of Qatar," Al Jazeera quoted the foreign ministry as saying.

The Qatari foreign ministry said that as a member of the Gulf Cooperation Council, it was committed to its charter, respected the sovereignty of other states and did not interfere in their affairs.

TRT World editor-at-large Ahmed al Burai discusses the crisis.

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia's state news agency said the kingdom had decided to sever diplomatic and consular relations with Qatar "proceeding from the exercise of its sovereign right guaranteed by international law and the protection of national security from the dangers of terrorism and extremism."

Saudi Arabia said it took these decisions because of Qatar's "embrace of various terrorist and sectarian groups aimed at destabilising the region" including the Muslim Brotherhood, Al Qaeda, Daesh and groups supported by Iran in the kingdom's restive Eastern Province.

It urged other "brotherly" countries to do the same.

Later in the day, both the Saudis and the UAE stopped exports of white sugar to Qatar, the first overt sign that the diplomatic crisis is hitting food trade, trade sources said on Monday.

Qatar is dependent on the UAE and Saudi Arabia for its white sugar imports, which are estimated at less than 100,000 tonnes annually. Consumption is higher during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, which is currently being observed.

Bahrain

A brief statement on the official Bahrain news agency said Bahrain, a close ally of Saudi Arabia, was also cutting air and sea contact with Qatar and was giving its citizens in Qatar 14 days to leave.

Bahrain accused Qatar of "interfering" in its internal affairs."